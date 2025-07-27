Man arrested for pretending to be the ambassador of a non-existent country

Indian police have apprehended an individual accused of operating a sophisticated fraudulent embassy, which allegedly defrauded numerous victims by impersonating a diplomat from fictitious nations. The audacious scheme, based in Ghaziabad, highlights the enduring vulnerability to scams promising exotic opportunities.

Harshvardhan Jain, aged 47, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday following a raid on his purported embassy. Jain is alleged to have posed as an ambassador for various made-up 'micronations' such as Ladonia, Westarctica, Seborga, and Poulvia. He reportedly promised victims lucrative employment and business ventures in these non-existent territories, extracting substantial fees in return.

The operation was meticulously orchestrated from a lavish rented bungalow in Ghaziabad’s upscale Kavi Nagar area. Here, Jain cultivated the image of a wealthy and influential diplomat, employing forged documents, counterfeit diplomatic car plates, and fabricated foreign connections to deceive his targets. Authorities at the scene recovered four vehicles fitted with fake diplomatic number plates, forged 'diplomatic passports' for 12 different micronations, 34 forged stamps for various nations, Rs 44 lakh in cash, and a collection of luxury watches, underscoring the scale of the alleged deception.

According to Sushil Ghule, a senior police officer with Uttar Pradesh state’s Special Task Force, Jain is also suspected of engaging in money laundering activities through shell companies established in jurisdictions including the UK, Mauritius, Dubai, and several African nations.

The duration of Jain's 'embassy' operation remains unconfirmed, but police sources indicated that he brazenly displayed the flags of his fabricated micronations, such as Ladonia, Westarctica, and Seborga, outside the rented property. This, coupled with the presence of luxury cars, was designed to lend an air of authenticity to the establishment for individuals less familiar with international geography.