Ashanti REGSEC bans motorbikes after 7PM following brutal killing of Kusaase chief

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced a series of robust security interventions following the tragic killing of Alhaji Abdul-Malik Azenzge, Chief of Kusaase, who was gunned down in Asewase on Tuesday, July 22.

In a statement issued on Friday, REGSEC noted that the measures, which were adopted during an emergency meeting on July 24, are intended to maintain public order and ensure justice for the slain chief.

The Regional Coordinating Council extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as a "heinous act."

With immediate effect, the council has imposed a curfew on motorbike usage beyond 7 p.m. until further notice. Additionally, the operation of unlicensed motorbikes and those without functional lights has been strictly prohibited.

Motorcyclists have also been banned from wearing smocks, which REGSEC believes could be used to conceal weapons.

The ongoing inter-tribal football tournament in the region has been suspended as part of efforts to reduce potential tensions.

READ ALSO: Top 10 countries with the largest prison populations in the world

There will be increased security presence in hotspot areas, involving both the police and military, to ensure peace and protect lives and property

The statement said.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, who signed the communiqué, reaffirmed the government’s resolve to uphold law and order.

He encouraged the public to support ongoing investigations and to share any relevant information with security authorities.

READ MORE: 10 food combinations you should never eat for better health

The doors of the Security Services remain open to receive credible information that can assist in identifying and apprehending those responsible

Dr. Amoakohene said.