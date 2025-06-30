Minority blasts EOCO over ‘harsh’ bail conditions for former NAFCO CEO and wife

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has sharply criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over what it describes as “unacceptable” bail conditions imposed on Alhaji Abdul Hannan Wahab, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).

Mr Wahab and his wife were picked up by EOCO officers on Wednesday, 25 June, as part of ongoing investigations into alleged tax evasion, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

In a strongly worded statement dated 29 June, Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei revealed that both have since been granted bail—Mr Wahab to the tune of GHS 50 million with two sureties, both of whom must be justified, and his wife on GHS 30 million bail, also with two sureties, one to be justified.

The Minority described the bail terms as punitive, arguing that bail is not meant to serve as punishment. They cited Section 96 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), and the Supreme Court ruling in Kpebu No. 2 v Attorney-General, which both emphasise that bail conditions must be reasonable and proportionate.

It further argued:

Mr Wahab is not a flight risk. His track record of public service speaks for itself. He has served this nation with utmost honour and diligence. He is a family man, not a criminal. The manner in which he and his wife were treated is not only harsh—it is humiliating. It sends a worrying signal that individuals who served under a previous administration are being targeted whenever power changes hands.

The Minority, describing the situation as political persecution, issued a stern caution to the acting Executive Director of EOCO, Mr Raymond Archer, warning of long-term implications.

He must remember that how he handles this matter will define his legacy. Posterity is watching. Ghana is bigger than any political party, and the abuse of institutional power will not be forgotten. You may control the present, but history will judge your conduct.