Former GIHOC boss arrested by national security operatives over alleged corruption

The immediate past Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has been arrested by national security operatives from his residence in Kumasi.

Multiple reports indicate that the arrest took place on Sunday, 29 June, when operatives from the National Security Secretariat arrived at his home and requested to speak with him.

According to a report by Asaase News, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, confirmed that the officers “showed something on a phone they claimed was a warrant and insisted on arresting him immediately.”

Mr Yandoh further stated that the former MD was then transported to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, where he has since remained in custody. He disclosed:

They denied him the opportunity to change clothes before taking him away in a pickup vehicle to the Ashanti Regional Police Command. He is currently in custody awaiting further instructions from Accra.

Allegations Against Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Mr Jumah is currently under investigation for multiple allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure as Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries.

Key concerns include the controversial acquisition of company vehicles, the unauthorised sale of corporate assets, and alleged inflation of the company's staff roll.

In one instance, a 2019 letter from the GIHOC Board approved the sale of a Genesis G90 sedan to Mr Jumah for just GHS 4,943.11—representing approximately 5% of its market value.

However, an independent valuation conducted later estimated the vehicle’s actual worth at nearly GHS 99,000. Investigators noted that the car was in good condition and had no significant maintenance issues, raising questions about the discount’s justification.

Mr Jumah is also accused of holding on to two additional GIHOC vehicles after leaving office, including an Audi valued at over $60,000. One of the vehicles was reportedly being used by his son. According to sources, one of the cars has since been returned to Accra.

Investigators are further examining claims of the unauthorised sale of GIHOC properties in Tema, reportedly worth over $700,000. Additional concerns include allegations of bloated staff numbers under his leadership.