Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

BoG blacklists 10 money transfer companies - What you need to know

27 June 2025 at 15:14
Governor of the Bank of Ghana
Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has blacklisted ten (10) Money Transfer Organisations (MTOs) operating within Ghana’s remittance and foreign exchange market for failing to obtain the necessary approval from the central bank.

In a statement dated 27th June and signed by Secretary Sandra Thompson, the BoG stated that the activities of these MTOs constitute a violation of Section 3.1 and Section 15.3 of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

Section 3.1 of the Act states:

A person shall not engage in the business of dealing in foreign exchange without a licence issued under this Act.

Recommended For You
Bank of Ghana

Bank of Ghana

ALSO READ: Minority to drag PURC before Parliament over July 1 power tariff hike

Section 15.3 further stipulates:

Each transfer of foreign exchange to or from Ghana shall be made through a person licensed to carry out the business of money transfers or any other authorised dealer.

The blacklisted companies are as follows:

  1. ACE Money Transfer

  2. Remit Union

  3. Remit Home

  4. Roze Remit

  5. Monty Global

  6. Nairagram

  7. i-Transfer

  8. Hurupay

  9. Eversend

  10. Izi Send

The Central Bank has cautioned the general public, banks, Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMI), and Enhanced Payment Service Providers (EPSPs) to refrain from engaging with any of these institutions.

ALSO READ: GHS urges calm as COVID-19 resurfaces at University of Ghana

Essential tips for successful forex trading on your phone as side gig/Pixabay

Essential tips for successful forex trading on your phone as side gig/Pixabay

The statement added:

Approved MTOs are reminded to terminate their foreign exchange flows through their partner institutions only and to adhere strictly to all operational guidelines.

The BoG further warned all players in the foreign exchange and remittance markets to comply with these directives or risk severe sanctions, including the withdrawal of their operational licences.

BoG blacklists 10 money transfer companies - What you need to know
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.