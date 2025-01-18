Trump’s inauguration to be held indoors after concerning weather reports

US President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural address on January 20 is set to be held indoors due to weather forecast of ‘dangerous’ cold in Washington next week.

Instead of the usual outdoor ceremony, all other addresses to that effect would also be held inside the US Capitol’s rotunda. The inaugural parade will also be held indoors at Washington's Capital One Arena in downtown Washington about one mile (1.6km) away, along with all three inaugural balls.

This will not be the first time a US president has held his inauguration indoors; the most recent US president to do so before was former president Ronald Reagan in 1985. His inauguration was also held indoors for extreme bitter cold weather. Reagan’s inauguration was also held in the Capitol’s rotunda, just like Trump’s own would be.

In his Truth Social social media platform, Trump expressed his concerns for the inauguration’s attendees, imploring that they dress warmly, to avoid complications.

It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police K9s and even horses as well as 'hundreds of thousands' of supporters...In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly.

Temperatures in Washington DC are expected to hit a low of -11C (12F) and a high of -5C (23F) on inauguration day. Weather experts have tipped inauguration day in 2025 to be the coldest one in American history yet.