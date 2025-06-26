GHS urges calm as COVID-19 resurfaces at University of Ghana

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has urged the public to remain calm following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases on the University of Ghana campus.

In a statement dated 26 June 2025 and signed by the Acting Director-General, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the GHS confirmed that although a rise in cases has been recorded, they are currently limited to the campus and have so far been mild, with no hospital admissions reported.

The GHS, however, advised the public to remain alert and report any COVID-19-related symptoms to the nearest health facility.

The statement said:

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, sore throat, general body weakness, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or loss of taste or smell should immediately report to the nearest hospital.

The public has been reminded to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, including maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks—particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces—washing hands regularly with soap under running water or using hand sanitiser, staying at home and self-isolating when unwell, avoiding large gatherings, and seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms develop.

The GHS further assured the public that the Ministry of Health, through its agencies, is taking all necessary measures to prevent further spread and to effectively manage the situation.

University of Ghana suspends all social gatherings

Meanwhile, the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Ghana has announced the immediate suspension of all social gatherings on campus.

In a notice signed by Professor Rosina I. Kyerematen, Dean of Student Affairs, all student associations—including the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Junior Common Rooms (JCRs), and departmental and school associations—have been directed to suspend all week celebrations and related activities until further notice.