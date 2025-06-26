OSP appeals high court’s dismissal of bribery case against former Juaben MCE nominee

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed an appeal against the Kumasi High Court’s decision to acquit and discharge Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, President Akufo-Addo’s former nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka was charged with 26 counts of corruption in public office by the OSP. The charges stemmed from a viral video which captured him demanding the return of monies he reportedly paid to some assembly members in an attempt to secure confirmation of his appointment.

The video, widely circulated on social media, sparked public outrage and prompted an investigation by the OSP.

However, after a trial spanning nearly three years, Justice Priscilla Dikro Ofori ruled that the evidence presented was insufficient to sustain a conviction.

In her judgement, she stated that the video did not conclusively prove that the monies were intended to influence the assembly members’ votes, and as such, acquitted and discharged the accused.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the OSP announced in a public notice issued on 26 June that it had begun processes to appeal the ruling. According to the OSP, the judgement was flawed.

It wrote:

The OSP, disagreeing with the ruling, argues that the judgment is inconsistent with the weight of the evidence and that the trial judge erred on key legal and factual issues.

The statement added:

The OSP believes justice was not served and has taken steps to challenge the decision at the appellate level.