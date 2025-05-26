Akufo-Addo's 'money-sharing' Juaben MCE nominee walks free after nearly 3-year trial

A High Court in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has acquitted and discharged President Akufo-Addo's Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for the Juaben Municipality, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka was facing 26 counts of corruption brought by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), in relation to a viral video that allegedly showed him demanding the return of monies he reportedly paid to assembly members in a bid to secure confirmation of his nomination.

However, after a trial lasting nearly three years, the OSP confirmed in a brief news release that the accused has been acquitted and discharged.

In her judgement, Justice Priscilla Dikro Ofori ruled that the video did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that the monies were intended to influence the votes of the assembly members.

The ruling has sparked mixed reactions from the public, with some questioning the impact of the verdict on Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.

Background

In September 2021, Mr Sarfo-Kantanka was captured in a viral video demanding refunds from assembly members after failing to secure the required votes to be confirmed as MCE.

He allegedly paid GH¢5,000 each to some members and gave an additional GH¢2,500 in a separate instance.

In November of the same year, the OSP launched an investigation and subsequently charged him with 26 counts of corruption on 24 May 2022. Mr Sarfo-Kantanka pleaded not guilty on 29 June 2022.

The trial began at the Kumasi High Court on 20 October 2022 and concluded nearly three years later with the acquittal of the accused.