$2m Sky Train Scandal: Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi pleads not guilty to all 4 charges

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him in the ongoing trial related to the $2 million Sky Train scandal.

Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi is facing four charges, including wilfully causing financial loss to the state, in connection with the payment of $2 million in 2019 as a premium for acquiring ordinary shares in the proposed, but ultimately unrealised, Sky Train Project.

At a court hearing on Monday, 26 May, counsel for Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi submitted a bail application, arguing that his client does not pose a flight risk and suffers from significant health challenges that require ongoing medical care.

The lawyer informed the court that Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi had recently undergone hip surgery, which has impaired his mobility, a condition that was “clearly evident” in court and supported by medical documentation already submitted to the prosecution.

In a further effort to demonstrate his client’s willingness to comply with court directives, the lawyer disclosed that Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi had voluntarily brought his passport to court and was prepared to surrender it as a condition for bail.

Background

On 13 May 2025, the Office of the Attorney General filed charges against Solomon Asamoah and Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi in relation to the Sky Train scandal.

The charges include:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic

Count 2: Wilfully causing financial loss to the state

Count 4: Conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, intentional dissipation of public funds

Count 6: Intentional dissipation of public funds

The Sky Train project was proposed as an elevated, air-propelled light rail system, utilising steel wheels and rails on a raised track to reduce drag and maximise energy efficiency.

In November 2018, the government signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) with the South African-based Africa Investment (Ai) SkyTrain Consortium for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa, by then Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey.