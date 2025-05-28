Chairman Wontumi’s illness is fake, he’s a coward - Former NPP member alleges

A former member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), now a senior communicator for the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has alleged that Chairman Wontumi faked his illness during questioning by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was reportedly hospitalised on Tuesday, 27 May, after hours of interrogation at EOCO headquarters.
However, Mr Owusu has described the illness as a familiar tactic employed by Wontumi to evade accountability.
Speaking on TV3, he claimed:
I was at Prempeh College with Wontumi, and I was very surprised that he feigned illness yesterday. It’s becoming all too common; this is his modus operandi. The last time he was summoned to the Manhyia Palace, he pretended to be ill as well.
He questioned:
This man drove himself to the CID headquarters, and while driving back, was suddenly picked up by EOCO—and now he’s sick? How can someone fall ill so suddenly?
Mr Owusu further alleged:
I heard his lawyer on another network saying they applied for bail at EOCO, which was granted, but they couldn’t meet the conditions by evening. So what did he do? Pretend to be sick. If he claims he’s ill, where would they take him? To a hospital—and not just any hospital, a first-class one.
Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi is also facing a fresh legal challenge after being served with a writ of summons from Exim Bank Ghana, shortly after he was picked up for his EOCO interrogation.