'Please help me' - Wontumi cries on live radio as national security officers storm his residence (video)

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians, particularly NPP supporters, to speak out against what he describes as politically motivated persecution.

His plea follows a raid on his residence by a combined team of police officers and National Security operatives on Friday, 23rd May.

Although official reasons for the operation remain unclear, reports suggest it was conducted under a search warrant.

Speaking in an interview on Movement TV, Wontumi insisted he is innocent and accused the government of targeting him unfairly.

Am I no longer a Ghanaian just because you are President? Ghanaians must speak out. NPP supporters must speak out. I have never been President, Vice President or even a CEO. I am only a Chairman so why am I being chased?

He further lamented:

A similar situation happened in 2013 when they collapsed my business, but I did not retaliate. Today, they’re back and have frozen my accounts, yet I haven’t stolen any state funds.

This development occurred just hours after former NPP parliamentary aspirant for Adentan, Alfred Ababio Kumi popularly known as Adenta Kumi was also picked up by eight armed men believed to be operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He was reportedly apprehended at his residence on the evening of 23rd May.