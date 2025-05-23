Adenta Kumi’s mum recounts son’s ‘rambo-style’ arrest by 8 armed NIB officers (video)

Nana Ama Owusu, mother of former NPP parliamentary aspirant for Adentan, Alfred Ababio Kumi popularly known as Adenta Kumi has shared a chilling account of her son's arrest by eight armed individuals believed to be operatives from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Mr Kumi was reportedly apprehended in the early evening of Friday, 23rd May, at his residence in Adenta.

According to Madam Owusu, the heavily armed officers arrived around 5:30 pm and insisted on taking her son in for questioning.

She stated that at the time of their arrival, Mr Kumi was in the shower and requested a moment to prepare himself. However, the officers allegedly forced their way into his room.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase FM, she recounted:

NIB officials stormed the residence. He told them he was taking a bath, but they broke the door. There were eight men wielding guns. They said they wanted to ask him some questions, so they took him.

She added:

They arrived around 5:30 and by 6:00 they had taken him away. Since then, I haven’t heard from him. They broke the door with a gun.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, including condemnation from several senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, took to Facebook, writing:

ALL PATRIOTS SHOULD RUSH TO ADENTA KUMI’S HOUSE. OVER 20 C.I.D AND NS OFFICERS ARE THERE TO PICK HIM UP.

Similarly, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, commented:

About 3 hours ago, Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly known as Adenta Kumi, was picked up at his residence by eight armed men believed to be officers of the National Intelligence Bureau. Six of the AK-47-wielding men were in masks. These Rambo-style actions by government continue to raise concerns that border on free speech and good governance. #FreeAdentaKumiNow.