How Ibrahim Mahama played a crucial role in Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s medical treatment

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has expressed profound gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama, brother of Ghana’s President John Mahama, for his critical support during her recent medical treatment abroad.

According to the Vice President, Mr Mahama played a pivotal role in her recovery, frequently visiting her in hospital and ensuring that all her needs were met.

“He stopped at nothing,” she said, in reference to his dedication and care during her recovery.

It will be recalled that Professor Opoku-Agyemang was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday, 29th March 2025, after falling ill shortly after work the previous day. She was later flown to the United Kingdom for further medical care.

In a heartfelt message upon her return to Ghana on Thursday, 22nd May, the Vice President recounted:

But I need to isolate beyond family and friends. Your brother, Mr Ibrahim, he stopped at nothing to ensure that I had what I needed, and then he also came to the hospital. He came to sit by me. And that was healing by itself. So, my little boss, I’m very, very grateful.

She also extended appreciation to the medical team who cared for her and to President John Mahama for their respective roles in facilitating her treatment and recovery.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, in a speech welcoming her back, expressed his joy at her return and revealed the political pressure he faced during her absence:

I particularly have missed you because even travelling out of the country has been difficult. They’ve threatened to impeach me for going to Togo when you were away. So, you are warmly welcome.