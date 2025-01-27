ICYMI: 10 key actions by Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang since swearing in

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was sworn into office as Ghana’s Vice President on Tuesday, 7th January 2025. Her ascension marks a transformative chapter in the nation’s political landscape, symbolising progress, gender equality, and a fresh vision for leadership.

While President John Dramani Mahama has dominated major headlines, Ghana’s first female Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has also hit the ground running since her historic inauguration.

In this article, we highlight ten significant actions undertaken by Vice President Opoku-Agyemang that have made an impact on governance, policy implementation, and the lives of Ghanaians. From championing women’s empowerment to strengthening diplomatic ties, her contributions are setting a new benchmark for leadership in Ghana.

On her first day in office, the Vice President met diplomatic envoys from Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, led by Ambassador Roey Gilad and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel. During the meeting, the Vice President expressed Ghana’s openness to building collaborations with Israel.

On Friday, 3rd January, she welcomed Her Excellency Virginia E. Palmer, the United States Ambassador. Discussions focused on building strong, transparent, and accountable institutions to better serve Ghana’s citizens.

On 9th January, she joined President Mahama in a crucial meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding Ghana’s ongoing financial support package, focusing on strategies for economic stabilisation and fiscal sustainability.

On 10th January, she met Palestinian Envoy His Excellency Abdalfatah Ahmed Halil to reaffirm the shared philosophical foundations of Ghana’s relationship with Palestine.

The Vice President received Türkiye’s Ambassador, Huseyin Gungor, to discuss the excellent relations between the two countries and pledge continued collaboration.

Simone Giger, Switzerland’s Ambassador for Ghana, Togo, and Benin, visited her to offer congratulations and discuss areas of mutual benefit.

The Vice President donated food and water to the Ankaful Leprosarium, symbolically reminding residents that they remain loved and valued.

Mariana Madeira, Brazil’s Ambassador, paid a courtesy call to congratulate her, and both parties agreed to strengthen relations for mutual benefit.

She also met Qatar’s Ambassador to Ghana, Khalid bin Jabor Al-Mesallam, who extended his congratulations and well wishes.