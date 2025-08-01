Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (28 July – 1 August)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major news stories making headlines across Ghana. Whether your schedule has been hectic or you're just catching up, we've compiled the essential highlights to keep you informed.

1. NSS Scandal: Eight Suspects Seek Plea Deal, Offer to Testify and Refund Stolen Funds

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that eight suspects involved in the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal have approached his office to negotiate a plea bargain.

Among the suspects are three former officials of the National Service Authority (NSA). Through their legal representatives, they have indicated their willingness to cooperate, subject to two conditions: the full repayment of all misappropriated funds and agreement to serve as witnesses for the state in prosecuting others implicated in the case.

Dr Ayine made this announcement during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 28 July.

2. NPP Opens Nominations as Presidential Hopefuls Face Over GH¢600,000 in Fees

Justin Kodua

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for its presidential primaries, scheduled for 31 January 2026, in accordance with Article 13 of the party’s constitution. Nominations opened on 29 July and will close on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Prospective aspirants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of GH¢100,000 for the nomination forms and a further GH¢500,000 as a filing fee. Both payments must be made via banker’s draft payable to the NPP National Headquarters.

3. Paul Adom-Otchere and Two Others Detained by Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has detained veteran broadcaster and former Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, along with two others.

A statement issued on Thursday, 31 July, confirmed that Mr Adom-Otchere, Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah (Group Executive, Commercial Services at GACL), and Albert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea (CEO of Devnest Systems) were formally interviewed and charged.

The detentions are linked to ongoing investigations into a revenue assurance contract between GACL and a private company allegedly owned by the proprietor of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

4. President Mahama Condemns Assault on Journalist, Pledges Tough Sanctions

President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the recent attack on Joy News journalist Carlos Calony and his cameraman, reportedly carried out by individuals in military uniform alleged to be national security operatives.

The incident took place on Wednesday, 30 July, during a live report at the site of a demolished warehouse believed to be owned by businessman Dr Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed deputy ministers, President Mahama described the attack as unacceptable and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to press freedom, noting his own membership of the Ghana Journalists Association.

5. Sam George Orders DStv to Slash Prices by 7 August or Face Licence Suspension

Minister for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has given DStv Ghana until 7 August to reduce its subscription prices or risk suspension of its broadcasting licence. Mr George described the current pricing model as exploitative, citing stark differences between Ghanaian and Nigerian rates and calling the disparity “plain stealing.”

He revealed during the Government Accountability Series on Friday, 1 August, that he has written to the National Communications Authority (NCA) to prepare to suspend DStv’s licence if the company fails to comply.

READ DETAILS: Sam George orders DStv to slash prices by August 7 or risk licence suspension

That wraps up this week’s top stories. Your Weekly Pulse will return next week with more news that matters most.