Sam George orders DStv to slash prices by August 7 or risk licence suspension

Minister, my fidelity is to the Ghanaian people. I have had to act in the interest of the Ghanaian people and I believe that the Ghanaian people have been fleeced and exploited for too long. I wrote back to the NCA on Monday and directed the NCA in that letter to suspend the broadcasting licence of DStv effective 7th of August 2025 if they fail to effect a reduction in their bundle prices.