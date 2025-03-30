Vice President Opoku-Agyemang to be flown abroad for treatment after sudden illness

The Vice President of Ghana, Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is set to seek further medical treatment abroad following a sudden illness.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Minister for Government Communications.

According to the statement, the Vice President fell ill shortly after work on Friday, March 28, 2025, and was subsequently admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday. While details of her condition remain undisclosed, the statement emphasised that the decision to pursue further medical care abroad is based on expert medical advice.

The statement read:

Based on expert medical opinion, she will be seeking further care abroad.

The news has sparked concern and well-wishes from Ghanaians, with many taking to social media to express their hopes for her speedy recovery. The Vice President, a distinguished academic and respected public servant, has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape, advocating for inclusive governance and women’s empowerment.