Missing UEW senior lecturer found allegedly murdered; Police arrest one suspect (video)

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged murder of a senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), following his mysterious disappearance earlier this week.

In a statement issued on Thursday, police confirmed that the suspect, identified as Joshua Karry Arthur, was found at the residence of the deceased lecturer at Essuokyir in the Central Region.

The lecturer had been reported missing by colleagues on Tuesday, 21st May 2025, after repeated attempts to reach him failed.

Investigators at the scene discovered traces of blood, which led them to a heap of sand approximately 23 metres from the house. After clearing the sand, police found a buried body believed to be that of the missing lecturer.

The statement added:

The body was retrieved and has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Further searches at the property led to the recovery of several items believed to belong to the deceased. These included two Samsung mobile phones, a laptop, a 50-inch television, and a car key for a Toyota Fortuner.

Police say the suspect is currently in custody assisting with ongoing investigations and is expected to be arraigned before court shortly.