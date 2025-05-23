Trump administration blocks Harvard from admitting international students

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked Harvard University’s authorisation to admit international students, intensifying a broader conflict between the federal government and the Ivy League institution.

Officials announced that thousands of current international students must either transfer to other institutions or depart the country entirely.

This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.

Stated the US Department of Homeland Security in a statement.

The department made the announcement on Thursday, accusing Harvard of fostering an unsafe campus environment by allegedly enabling “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to intimidate Jewish students.

Additionally, the federal government claimed that Harvard has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, alleging that the university recently hosted and trained individuals linked to a Chinese paramilitary group, with the most recent instance cited as occurring in 2024.

Harvard currently hosts approximately 6,800 international students at its Cambridge, Massachusetts campus, accounting for more than a quarter of its total student body, as per Euronews.

The majority of these students are enrolled in graduate programmes and represent over 100 countries.

The university described the move as unlawful and stated that it is working to support affected students.

This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.

Tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard—America’s oldest and wealthiest higher education institution—have intensified in recent years, particularly after Harvard became one of the first schools to openly reject federal demands for reform.

The White House has accused elite universities of being breeding grounds for liberal ideology and antisemitism.

As part of the administration's crackdown, federal funding to Harvard has been reduced by $2.6 billion (€2.3 billion), compelling the institution to rely more heavily on its own resources to support its research programmes.

President Trump has also expressed interest in revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem attributed the revocation of international student privileges to Harvard’s failure to comply with a directive issued on April 16.

The department had requested data concerning foreign students allegedly involved in campus protests or activities deemed dangerous, suggesting such individuals could be subject to deportation.

Noem added that Harvard may regain its ability to enrol international students if it submits the requested records within 72 hours.

The updated demand includes not only documentation but also audio and video footage related to the students in question.

In response, members of Harvard College Democrats criticised the administration, accusing it of endangering student lives to suppress dissent.

Trump’s attack on international students is textbook authoritarianism — Harvard must continue to hold the line.

The decision has also drawn backlash from civil liberties advocates.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression condemned the move, warning of excessive surveillance.