The world’s wealthiest individuals continue to reshape industries, set new financial records, and influence global economies. Forbes presents the 2025 list of its annual ranking of the richest people on the planet.

This year’s list sees a historic surge in billionaire numbers, with fortunes reaching unprecedented heights. With tech moguls, retail tycoons, and investment wizards leading the way, these ten individuals command vast financial empires that shape the modern world.

Who are they, and how did they amass such staggering fortunes? Let’s take a closer look.

A record-breaking 3,028 individuals have made it onto Forbes’ annual World’s Billionaires list this year—an increase of 247 from last year. For the first time ever, the number of billionaires has surpassed the 3,000 mark.

ALSO READ: Ghana Cedi becomes the 7th strongest currency in Africa at end of Q1 2025

Collectively, these ultra-wealthy individuals hold a staggering $16.1 trillion, an increase of $2 trillion compared to last year.

This figure surpasses the GDP of every country on the planet, apart from the United States and China. The average fortune now stands at $5.3 billion, reflecting a $200 million increase from 2024.

For the first time in history, three individuals boast fortunes exceeding $200 billion, forming part of the elite $100 Billion Club, which now includes a record-breaking 15 members.

These 15 centibillionaires collectively hold $2.4 trillion—more than the combined wealth of the bottom 1,500 billionaires on the list.

The Top 10 Richest Individuals in 2025:

1. Elon Musk

Net worth: $342 billion | Age: 53 | Country: United States | Industry: Automotive

Elon Musk has co-founded seven companies, including electric vehicle giant Tesla, aerospace firm SpaceX, and artificial intelligence venture xAI.

2. Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $216 billion | Age: 40 | Country: United States | Industry: Technology

Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook in 2004 as a 19-year-old student, originally designing it to help classmates match names with photos. Today, it has evolved into a global social media empire.

3. Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $215 billion | Age: 61 | Country: United States | Industry: Technology

Jeff Bezos started Amazon in 1994 from his Seattle garage. What began as an online bookstore is now a global e-commerce and technology behemoth.

4. Larry Ellison

Net worth: $192 billion | Age: 80 | Country: United States | Industry: Technology

Larry Ellison is the chairman, chief technology officer, and co-founder of software powerhouse Oracle, where he still owns around 40% of the company.

5. Bernard Arnault & Family

Net worth: $178 billion | Age: 76 | Country: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Bernard Arnault oversees LVMH, a luxury empire comprising 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including global icons Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

6. Warren Buffett

Net worth: $154 billion | Age: 94 | Country: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time.

7. Larry Page

Net worth: $144 billion | Age: 52 | Country: United States | Industry: Technology

Larry Page, co-founder of Google, stepped down as CEO of its parent company, Alphabet, in 2019 but remains a board member and a major stakeholder.

8. Sergey Brin

Net worth: $138 billion | Age: 51 | Country: United States | Industry: Technology

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, also stepped down as Alphabet’s president in December 2019 but continues to serve as a board member and key shareholder.

9. Amancio Ortega

Net worth: $124 billion | Age: 89 | Country: Spain | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega is one of the world’s most successful clothing retailers, best known for founding Zara’s parent company, Inditex.

10. Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $118 billion | Age: 69 | Country: United States | Industry: Technology

Steve Ballmer, the high-energy former CEO of Microsoft, led the company from 2000 to 2014, overseeing its growth into one of the world’s most valuable technology firms.

Conclusion