UK-born Ghanaian woman caught with 22kg of cannabis freed - Here’s what saved her

A 19-year-old pregnant woman who tried to smuggle 22.5kg of cannabis into the UK surprisingly escaped a prison sentence, despite the seriousness of the crime she committed.

She was spared from going to jail after pleading guilty, as she explained that she needed the money for a house deposit.

Daniella KanKam-Adu, a London resident from Queens Road, was promised £250 to transport cannabis worth £225,000 from Canada to Newcastle Airport on March 3 this year.

She claimed she thought her luggage contained vaping products, but Border Force officers found the Class B drug inside.

When airport officials questioned her about her bags, KanKam-Adu insisted she had packed them herself and that there was nothing illegal inside.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told Newcastle Crown Court:

When asked to open one item of luggage, she said she didn’t have the key. She became aware the locks would be forced and her attitude changed, becoming obstructive and making comments to the officer. The officer was conducting a routine random check and was not being racist.

The suitcase held 22.5kg of cannabis, with a wholesale value of £67,500 and an estimated street value of £225,000.

KanKam-Adu admitted to attempting to fraudulently evade cannabis import restrictions.

Prosecutors accepted her claim that a friend had told her she could earn money by bringing vapes into the UK without paying tax.

She said she was offered £250 for the job and flew to Toronto using provided tickets, following instructions.

She was given a suitcase to bring back and, due to its size and weight, suspected it contained cannabis rather than vapes.

However, she proceeded because she needed the money and already had a return ticket.

Defence lawyer Glenn Gatland told the court KanKam-Adu had a troubled childhood, including time in care.

He added that she had learned of her pregnancy before the offence and was determined to give her child a better upbringing.

Gatland said she needed money for a home deposit and was “naive” to agree to her friend’s plan.

He also revealed she had been held in custody for three months, during which she suffered a miscarriage.

She has spent three months in custody, which will serve as a deterrent to her to avoid trouble in the future