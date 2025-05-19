Self-styled evangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, better known as Nana Agradaa, has stated that she will go home with a "Ghana must go" bag the day she meets President Mahama.

According to Agradaa, she is spirit-filled and does not joke when it comes to spirituality.

The former fetish priestess, notable for her viral “Sika Gari” mantra, has been trending over the past week following the circulation of a video in which Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), is seen handing her $800 in cash during a public event.

The footage, which appeared to capture a personal exchange, has since sparked widespread criticism and speculation.

Despite the backlash, Agradaa doubled down on her spiritual claims in a sermon to her congregation, reiterating her authority and boldly declaring:

The day I meet the sitting president, John Mahama, I will go home with a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag. I don’t joke when it comes to spirituality. I am a spiritual woman, and I carry power in the spiritual realm.

In a separate video that has gone viral on X, Agradaa is seen elaborating on her so-called spiritual tools — including oil, soap, and cream — which she claims give her the divine ability to draw money from others.

I have always told you people I have power and grace. God has blessed us with lucky oil, spiritual soap, and cream, which I use some of. If you use it, you have the power to tell anyone you want money from. You can command someone to empty her bank account for you.

Referencing the $800 cash handed to her by Sammy Gyamfi, Agradaa used it as a testament to her “spiritual influence”:

If a pastor tells you she can give you money, let that pastor set an example for you to follow. God has used Sammy Gyamfi as an example for everyone to know that there is power in this ministry.

She then made a call to action, particularly to women facing financial neglect:

If you are watching me right now and your husband has refused to give you money, come to Heaven Way Chapel and God will use the anointing I possess to bless you.