'You’ll be cursed' - Agradaa warns critics of $800 Gift from Sammy Gyamfi (video)

Self-proclaimed evangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has issued a stern warning to critics of an $800 gift she received from the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

According to her, anyone who condemns the gesture will be cursed if they ever receive a similar gift from a government official in future.

Her comments follow public outrage after a viral video surfaced showing Mr Gyamfi handing her the money during a recent public event.

Addressing the controversy during a church service on Sunday, 11 May, Agradaa explained that she had requested fuel money from the government official, which resulted in her receiving the amount.

She warned critics—particularly supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)—against speaking ill of the gift.

Why are you criticising $800 when it’s not even a significant amount? If you’re an NDC member, don’t condemn it. Always tap into someone’s blessing and pray for the same. But if you speak against it and later receive money from a government official, it will become a curse.

Meanwhile, the GoldBod CEO has issued a public apology for the gesture. In a social media post on Sunday, he clarified that the gift was a simple act of kindness with no ill intent.

He wrote:

To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and lifelong custom of lending a helping hand to those in need.

I genuinely believed this act of kindness was done in private, and never imagined it would enter the public domain. That is unfortunate and regrettable.

He added:

I must say that I understand the uproar this gesture has caused, particularly from comrades who are sincerely upset by it. To all such individuals, I am genuinely sorry for this regrettable act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views.