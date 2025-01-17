Sammy Gyamfi named acting MD of Precious Minerals Marketing Company

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has been appointed by President John Mahama as the acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

In a statement issued on Thursday, 16 January, Acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Ofosu, announced that Mr Gyamfi, in his new role, will oversee the constitution of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) in fulfilment of the NDC’s 2024 election campaign promise.

The statement emphasised that the GoldBod, a key priority of President Mahama’s government, will operate under the direction of the Minister for Finance. The board will have the responsibility of formalising the small-scale mining sector.

The statement noted:

The GoldBod is one of the top priorities of the Mahama administration aimed at economic revitalisation and shall, among other things, be responsible for the sustainable management and marketing of the country's gold resources for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

It will include formalising the small-scale gold mining sector and providing mining support services for the industry.

Profile of Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi is a lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst. He holds a BSc in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also has a Barrister-at-Law certificate from the Ghana School of Law and an MA in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana. Additionally, he is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School, having obtained Executive Certificates in the Emerging Leaders and Strategic Leadership programmes.

Mr Gyamfi previously worked with Exton Cubic Group Limited, a notable mining company in Ghana, and currently serves as the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress.

NDC Manifesto Promise on GoldBod

The NDC government will set up a Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) to regulate the small-scale mining sector.