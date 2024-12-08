NDC Secures Tentative 185 Parliamentary Seats in 2024 Election, Sammy Gyamfi Announces

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has tentatively secured 185 parliamentary seats in the 2024 general election, according to the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, 8 December, Gyamfi provided an update on the party’s internal collation of election results. He explained that the figure of 185 seats is based on the party’s diligent collection of data from polling stations nationwide, which reflects strong support from Ghanaians.

“Our internal collation shows that the NDC has tentatively won 185 parliamentary seats. This reflects the overwhelming confidence that Ghanaians have placed in us to represent them in Parliament,” Gyamfi declared.

The NDC’s communications officer further stated that this result places the party in a commanding position to secure a majority in Parliament, strengthening its mandate to pursue its legislative agenda.

“This shows a clear majority for the NDC in Parliament. It gives us a strong mandate to pursue our legislative goals,” he said, urging supporters to stay vigilant as they await the official results from the Electoral Commission.

Ghanaians cast their votes on Saturday, 7 December, to elect their leaders for the next four years. While the results are still being collated by the Electoral Commission, tensions remain high due to reports of violent clashes during the elections. At least two people have been confirmed dead, with several others left injured.