President Mahama appoints new NLA boss following Sammi Awuku’s resignation

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mohammed Abdul-Salam as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) after the resignation of Samuel Awuku on Monday, 13th January 2025.

In a letter addressed to the President, Mr Awuku stated that his resignation would allow him to focus on his parliamentary duties for the Akuapem North constituency. He urged the President to appoint a successor to ensure a smooth transition.

In accordance with Article 195 (1) of the Constitution and Section 45(1) of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722), Abdul-Salam has been appointed as his replacement. The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama.

However, the he is subject to the constitutionally mandated advice of the Board of the Authority, provided in consultation with the Public Services Commission, before final approval.

In a related development, President Mahama has submitted a second batch of sector ministers and regional minister nominees to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. The statement, dated Thursday, 16th January 2025, and signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, lists nine ministerial nominees and three regional minister nominees.

Below is the full list of the latest nominees:

Ministers of State Kwame Governs Agbodza (MP) - Ministry of Roads and Highways Eric Opoku (MP) - Ministry of Food and Agriculture Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (MP) - Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP) - Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Emelia Arthur (MP) - Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture George Opare-Addo - Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment Haruna Iddrissu (MP) - Ministry of Education Ahmed Ibrahim (MP) - Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare (MP) - Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry