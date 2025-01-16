Haruna Iddrissu, Pablo make list as Prez. Mahama releases 2nd batch of ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has submitted a second batch of sector ministers for different portfolios, as well as regional minister nominees, to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The decision, communicated in a statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, dated Thursday 16 January 2025, includes the names of nine minister of state-designates and three regional minister-designates.

These latest nominations come as the President strives to meet his campaign promise to nominate the complete list of Cabinet Ministers within the first 14 days for parliamentary approval.

In an earlier statement on Thursday, 9 January, President Mahama nominated Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson as Minister-designate for Finance, John Abdulai Jinapor as Minister-designate for Energy, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayini as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Designate.

These minister-designates were vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, on Monday 13 January.

Subsequently, on Tuesday 14 January, the President submitted the names of regional minister nominees for 10 out of the 16 regions to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Notable names announced as part of his second batch of ministers of state include former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrissu, who has been designated for the Education Ministry.

Former Deputy Tourism Minister and MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, returns as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts. Meanwhile, the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo known popularly as Pablo has also been nominated as Minister-designate for Youth Development and Empowerment.

Below is the full list of the latest nominees:

Ministers of State Kwame Governs Agbodza (MP) - Ministry of Roads and Highways Eric Opoku (MP) - Ministry of Food and Agriculture Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (MP) - Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP) - Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Emelia Arthur (MP) - Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture George Opare-Addo - Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment Haruna Iddrissu (MP) - Ministry of Education Ahmed Ibrahim (MP) - Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare (MP) - Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry