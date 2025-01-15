President Mahama nominates ministers for 10 regions: Here’s the full list

President John Dramani Mahama, through his acting spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has submitted the names of regional minister nominees for 10 out of the 16 regions to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, 14th January 2025.

This marks the second batch of ministerial nominations by the President, fulfilling his campaign promise to present a full list of appointees within his first 14 days in office.

Earlier, on Monday, 13th January 2025, the Appointments Committee of Parliament vetted ministerial nominees for Finance (Dr Cassiel Ato Forson), Energy and Green Transition (John Jinapor), and Attorney-General (Dr Dominic Ayine).

Regional Minister Nominees and their Regions

Ali Adolf John - Northern Region

John Kwadwo Gyapong - Oti Region

James Gunu - Volta Region

Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey - Eastern Region

Ibrahim Tia - North-East Region

Dr Frank Amoakohene - Ashanti Region

Akamugri Donatus Atanga - Upper East Region

Charity Gardiner - Ahafo Region

Salisu Be-Awuribe - Savannah Region

Hon Linda Ocloo, MP - Greater Accra Region

This leaves six regions—Bono, Bono East, Central, Western, Western North, and Upper West—for which nominations are expected soon.

Profiles of Nominees

Dr Frank Amoakohene

Dr Amoakohene is a medical professional and youth leader with expertise in healthcare, governance, and public service. He holds degrees in Medicine and Medical Laboratory Science from the University of Ghana and the University for Development Studies, as well as an MBA from the Accra Business School. He currently serves as the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC.

James Gunu

Mr Gunu, a veteran media practitioner, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, a Master of Arts in Development Communication, and a Master of Arts in Local Government Administration and Organisation. He previously served as the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi.

Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey

A seasoned local governance practitioner and educator, Mrs Awatey holds an MPhil in Leadership from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and is pursuing a PhD in Migration at the University of Ghana. She is a former Presiding Member of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly and Deputy Eastern Regional Women’s Organiser of the NDC.

Ali Adolf John

An education professional, Mr John has held various roles within the Ghana Education Service, including Tutor, Circuit Supervisor, and Desk Officer. He holds a Master’s degree in Technology from the University of Education, Winneba, and serves as the Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC.

Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong

He is a Business Executive and former Member of Parliament for the Akan Constituency. He serves currently as the NDC Regional Chairman for the Oti Region. He Holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

Mr. Akamugri Donatus Atanga

He holds a Masters in Human Rights and a Bachelor of Education Degree in Social Studies and Mathematics from the University of Education Winneba. He has previously served as a Coordinator of the National School Feeding Programme and Presiding Member of the Bongo District Assembly.

Madam Charity Gardiner

She is a businesswoman and Human Resource Professional with close to a decade of experience. She has strong credentials in non-profit, humanitarian work, with specific interest in girl child education and empowerment. She holds a Masters and Bachelor’s degrees in Human Resource Management.

Mr. Salisu Be-Awuribe

He is a Law Lecturer, Lawyer, Valuation Professional and Development Expert. He has previously served as District Chief Executive of the Central Gonja District. He holds a Professional Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, a Masters in Law degree from the University of Ghana and Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Linda Ocloo

She is the Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku constituency. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration (Banking and Finance option) from the University of Ghana.

Mr. Ibrahim Tia

He is a public health finance and local government professional with expertise in systems management, public relations, and health financing. He has extensive experience, including his work with the National Health Insurance Scheme, where he rose from the position of District Manager to Deputy Regional Manager for the Northern Regional Office of the NHIA. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information and Communication Technology, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies, and a Mini MBA in Project Management. Mr. Ibrahim Tia has served as the Regional Secretary of the NDC in the North East Region since 2019.