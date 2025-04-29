Champions League: Arsenal vs PSG - Preview, team news, probable lineups & prediction

Arsenal have demonstrated their strongest performances this season in the Champions League, delivering statement results including a comprehensive victory over Real Madrid and a 7-0 demolition of PSV Eindhoven.

However, their Premier League form has faltered recently with five draws in their last eight matches, costing them valuable ground in the title race.

Paris Saint-Germain, having already secured the Ligue 1 title, suffered their first domestic defeat of the season last weekend with a 3-1 loss to Nice.

Despite this setback, the French champions remain formidable European opponents, having eliminated two English sides in this season's knockout stages.

Historical context

The historical omens favour Arsenal, who defeated PSG in their first competitive meeting during the 1994 Cup Winners' Cup semifinals.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in three subsequent Champions League encounters, including a 2-0 victory at Emirates Stadium during last October's group stage.

Key players and team news

With Kai Havertz unavailable, Arsenal will rely on Leandro Trossard's goalscoring form.

The Belgian forward has netted 11 times this season, including a recent strike against Crystal Palace. PSG's primary threat comes from Ousmane Dembélé (32 goals this season), though the French winger is currently enduring a six-game scoring drought.

Arsenal suffer a significant blow with Thomas Partey's suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

The Ghanaian midfielder's absence creates a void in midfield following his impressive performances against Real Madrid.

Projected lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Match prediction

This encounter promises to be a closely contested affair between two ambitious sides. While both teams are likely to find the net, Arsenal's home advantage and European pedigree may prove decisive: