Husband of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi sentenced to death

Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late renowned Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

The judgement was delivered by Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

In delivering her ruling, Justice Nwosu-Iheme found Nwachukwu guilty of culpable homicide, concluding that the prosecution had “proven the burden of proof placed upon it by the law.”

The court held that Nwachukwu’s actions directly led to the singer’s death on 8 April 2022.

Nwachukwu was initially arraigned on 3 June 2022 on a 23-count charge, which included culpable homicide, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, and spousal battery.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by Mrs Aderonke Imala from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, presented 17 witnesses, including two of the couple’s children, and submitted 25 exhibits as evidence.

In his defence, Nwachukwu testified personally, called four witnesses, and tendered four exhibits.

During the sentencing phase, his counsel, Reginald Nwali, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy. However, Mrs Imala urged the court to strictly uphold the law — a position the court ultimately endorsed.

In addition to the death sentence on Count 1, Justice Nwosu-Iheme sentenced Nwachukwu to two years' imprisonment each on Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18.

He was also sentenced to six months' imprisonment for Count 10, three years for Count 11, and fined ₦500,000 and ₦200,000 on Counts 6 and 7, respectively.

The 42-year-old gospel singer rose to fame through the hit single "Ekwueme" by Prospa Ochimana.