Pres. Mahama announces key plan to reduce youth participation in illegal mining

As part of efforts to reduce youth participation in illegal mining, President John Mahama has announced that the newly launched Adwumawura Programme will prioritise business ideas from young people involved in illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

According to him, the initiative seeks to promote inclusivity and provide alternative employment opportunities for youth engaged in galamsey, particularly by supporting them to establish their own businesses.

The Adwumawura Programme, which will be implemented by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), aims to support 10,000 young Ghanaians aged 18 to 35 to launch and grow their businesses.

In his address, President Mahama noted that the programme will allocate 60 per cent of its slots to beneficiaries drawn from women and girls, unemployed youth, and young people formerly engaged in galamsey.

He stated:

I wish to announce that at least 60 per cent of the beneficiaries — especially in male-dominated trades — will be drawn from persons living with disabilities, unemployed and underemployed youth, out-of-school youth, rural and vulnerable populations, youth in conflict-affected areas, those previously involved in illegal mining activities, and other marginalised and underserved groups.

He added:

For youth who come from mining communities and were involved in galamsey, we want to shift them away from illegal mining, so we will prioritise them to be able to set up their own businesses.

President Mahama further assured that the programme will have dedicated funding, unlike previously implemented initiatives under earlier administrations.

It is necessary if we are to secure a prosperous and resilient future for the youth of Ghana. But let me point out that this programme is not like others that were announced in the recent past with a lot of fanfare but proved to be mirages without adequate funding to sustain them.

He stressed:

Adwumawura is fully funded, with adequate allocation provided by the Ministry of Finance in the 2025 budget.

Additionally, he announced the introduction of an annual Adwumawura Trade Fair and Exhibition, where all supported businesses will have the opportunity to showcase the products developed through the government's assistance.