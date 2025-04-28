Asantehene resumes mediation talks to settle protracted Bawku crisis today

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, will today, 28 April 2025, resume the mediation process aimed at resolving the protracted chieftaincy conflict in Bawku, located in the Upper East Region.

The Asantehene is expected to meet the leadership of both factions from today until 1 May at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, in a major effort to restore peace to the troubled area.

The long-standing Bawku conflict between the Kusasis and Mamprusis has claimed over 300 lives since 2021 and caused the destruction of numerous properties, resulting in major socio-economic impacts on the lives of thousands in Bawku and surrounding districts.

The crisis has forced hundreds of public and private sector workers, including teachers and nurses, to flee, effectively turning the municipality into a ghost town.

Ghana Armed Forces Issue Warning

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces have issued a stern warning to individuals fuelling the ongoing conflict in Bawku, emphasising that attacks on civilians or security personnel will be met with decisive military action.

Speaking at a recent news conference following his operational tour of the restive Upper East Region town on Wednesday, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Chief of Army Staff, reaffirmed the military's unwavering resolve to confront violent elements destabilising the area.

He stated:

I'll serve a word of caution to all, especially those fomenting the trouble in Bawku, that their days are getting numbered. Any attack on innocent civilians or any military personnel will be considered an act of extremism and will be met with the deliberate full strength and resolve of our forces.