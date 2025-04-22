UE/R: Suspected gunman arrested; ammunition retrieved during military operation

A suspected gunman has been arrested in Binduri, Upper East Region, following a heightened military operation aimed at restoring peace in Bawku and surrounding areas.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed the arrest in an official statement after reports of gunfire near the Binduri Central Market early Monday morning.

A coordinated response team from the 11 Mechanised Battalion and the Joint Task Force, supported by the police, swiftly intervened.

During the operation, security personnel recovered an AK-47 rifle, a G3 rifle, an empty M16 magazine, 370 rounds of M16 and AK-47 ammunition, 128 rounds of G3 ammunition, a machete, four fragmentation jackets, a pair of boots, and a helmet.

The suspect has been transferred to police custody for further investigation.

Later that same day, military forces repelled an attempted incursion by unidentified armed men into Binduri.

A brief exchange of gunfire ensued before the attackers retreated.

While calm has been restored, GAF has maintained a heightened security presence to address any further disruptions.

In its statement, GAF reassured the public of its continued collaboration with other security agencies to sustain peace efforts in Bawku.

Residents were also urged to cooperate with security personnel and support ongoing initiatives to restore stability.

Government and traditional leaders push for lasting peace in Bawku

The government remains committed to resolving the protracted conflict in Bawku.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) deployed a substantial police contingent to quell unrest following clashes between security forces and local youth.

In a significant development, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to mediate a four-day dialogue with all factions involved in the Bawku crisis.

The talks, scheduled from April 28 to May 1, 2025, will take place at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the official residence of the Asante monarch.

A press release issued by the Manhyia Palace on April 15 outlined the planned mediation.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, the Asantehene has appealed to all parties to engage constructively in the pursuit of lasting peace.

His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will resume mediation efforts in the Bawku crisis as agreed with both parties from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene urges all stakeholders to cooperate in securing a sustainable resolution to the conflict.