You're on your own; Mahama will deal with you if you do galamsey - Edudzi Tameklo

Edudzi Tameklo, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has cautioned members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from participating in illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, or risk severe legal consequences.
The lawyer and politician emphasised that President John Mahama will take stringent action against any NDC member or supporter involved in unlawful activities that harm water bodies and farmlands in the quest for personal profit.
Recently, the government has stepped up its crackdown on galamsey through multiple strategies, including military deployments to mining sites, leading to numerous arrests.
Reports suggest that some NDC members, emboldened by the party’s return to power on January 7, 2025, are deeply engaged in illegal mining operations.
During a panel discussion on TV3 on Saturday, April 19, 2025, Tameklo—who also serves as the NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs—issued a stern warning to party members involved in galamsey, stressing that they should not expect intervention from party officials if apprehended.
If you are an NDC person and you decide to go and do galamsey, you are on your own. President Mahama will deal with you brutally. Once you make up your mind that you are going to do this, remember that you are an enemy of President Mahama. You are also an enemy of his government and of the NDC. At that point, you are an environmental terrorist.
So, if you decide to do any of these things, don't for a minute assume that something will happen and there will be a call for 'order from above'. If you are expecting someone to respond to that order, you won't find Dr Omane getting involved.
So, please, in the name of God, there are a lot of legitimate businesses you can do as an NDC member in this government. Don't be the one to cause problems for Mahama's government.