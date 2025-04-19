Minister slams police officers for allegedly accepting bribes from illegal miners

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has called on the Western Central Police Command to uphold the highest standards of integrity and recommit to combating illegal mining (galamsey) in the region.

The minister expressed his joy and disenchantment with how the issues are being tackled in the region, citing that there is more to be done as quoted by Joy News.

On galamsey, there’s a lot to be done. As a regional minister, I have heard both the good and the bad. While I have commended your efforts, I need to highlight the negative aspects, especially regarding the fight against galamsey

Our environment is being destroyed in the name of finding gold and making money, putting lives at risk.

Minister Nelson emphasised that the crackdown on illegal mining must be pursued with unwavering national interest, resisting corruption by operators in the illicit trade.

When I hear that some of you are compromised in the fight against galamsey, I’m saddened. Just this evening, someone called me to complain that some officers are accepting bribes, ranging from GH₵2,000 to GH₵3,000. Whilst money is important, it’s more fulfilling when earned honestly

He expressed deep concern over reports of police officers succumbing to financial inducements from illegal miners and their backers, undermining enforcement efforts.

MUST READ: 5 critical things to consider before picking okada in Accra

During a meeting with police leadership in Tarkwa on Thursday, April 17, Nelson warned that galamsey continues to endanger Ghana’s food security, environment, and livelihoods through the destruction of water bodies and farmland. He urged the police to let this reality guide their actions—or inaction.

As leaders, we must care about the areas affected by galamsey, even if we don’t live there. The question is, should we prioritise short-term gains over long-term sustainability and the well-being of our communities?

As Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for both Western Central and Western Regional commands, Nelson vowed to lead a bold and uncompromising campaign against environmental degradation.

Some might think, if water bodies are destroyed, we can afford bottled water. But that’s an unfortunate mindset. Galamsey’s consequences will ultimately affect us all, and we’re already seeing its negative impact on our health and lives

READ ALSO: 9 steps to take if fraudsters steal your MoMo

The minister urged officers to act proactively and ethically without sacrificing professionalism for personal gain.