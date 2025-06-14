President Mahama orders military escort for Bawku corridor to ensure safety of travellers

President John Dramani Mahama has issued directives to the Ghana Armed Forces to provide armed escort services for vehicles operating along key transportation routes in the conflict-affected Bawku area.

The presidential order encompasses protection for traffic on the Bawku-Pulmakom-Bolgatanga and Walewale-Bolgatanga corridors as part of comprehensive security measures aimed at restoring stability to the region.

The Commander-in- Chief announced these emergency interventions during his ongoing Thank You tour in the North East Region on Friday, June 13, 2025, emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring the safe movement of goods and people through previously volatile areas.

As Commander-in-Chief, I have instructed the Armed Forces to provide armed escort and protection to all vehicles travelling within the Bawku area, along the Bawku-Pulmakom-Bolgatanga Corridor, and also along the Walewale-Bolgatanga Corridor

The president reported immediate positive results from the military deployment, noting that commercial vehicles carrying essential food supplies that had been stranded due to security concerns have successfully reached their intended destinations under armed protection.

Beyond the immediate security measures, President Mahama acknowledged the significant diplomatic efforts being undertaken by traditional authorities to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

He specifically recognised the mediation roles of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Nayiri, traditional ruler of Mamprugu, in facilitating peace negotiations.

I was last week with His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and he briefed me on the progress being made to achieve a lasting peace in Bawku.

I want to thank my father, the Nayiri, for the important roadmap to peace that he presented for consideration by the Otumfuo.

I'm sure the traditional solutions we are seeking to the Bawku crisis will offer us the opportunity for a sustainable peace very soon