How a level 400 student died at UEW: The inside story behind the GUSS3 hostel tragedy

A Level 400 Political Science student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has tragically been found dead in his room at the GUSS3 Hostel, shedding light on a heartbreaking case of isolation, illness, and silence that went unnoticed for days.

According to Pulse Ghana sources, the final-year student was diabetic and had developed a severe sore on his leg, which significantly limited his mobility and confined him indoors.

Due to his condition, he used crutches and reportedly locked himself in his room at all times, including shutting all windows, both for privacy and to conceal the odour from his wound.

The situation worsened when the odour became unbearable, prompting his roommate to move out temporarily and report the matter to the hall master.

Unfortunately, the roommate was not present when the incident occurred.

Friends and coursemates began growing concerned when they hadn’t heard from him since the previous Sunday, marking over a week of silence.

The tragic discovery unfolded when a group of students, known for playing music and light-hearted weekend pranks, arrived at his floor.

It is a common culture among the Gen Z students in the hostel to knock on doors and run away for fun.

But this time, they noticed a foul smell from his room, even though his lights and fan were still on.

After receiving no response to persistent knocking, they forced the door open only to be met with the sight of a bloated and lifeless body.

Authorities were immediately alerted. Investigations are underway, with early findings pointing to the student possibly having passed away days before being discovered.