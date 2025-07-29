Minority MPs donate GH₵100,000 to Black Queens for winning Bronze at WAFCON (Video)

Members of Parliament on the minority side today showed their appreciation for Ghana’s Black Queens after their impressive performances led them to a third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

They donated a sum of GH₵100,000 to the girls for winning bronze at the continental competition.

A video sighted by Pulse Ghana online shows Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin making the cash donation in parliament. The donation was made in cash, wrapped in a brown envelope. He carefully took the bundles of cash and displayed them at the forecourt of the house.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the WAFCON in seven years after exiting the 2018 edition, which they hosted.

Before this year’s competition, the Black Queens were not among the heavy favourites with a new coach in charge and a lack of competitive games being some of the challenges confronting the team.

However, under their new Swedish tactician, Kim Lar Bjorkegren, they pushed above their weight after a shaky start.

Black Queens path to Bronze medal

Ghana's campaign began poorly with a defeat to South Africa in their opening group fixture. They followed this with a draw against Mali before securing qualification to the knockout stage with a victory over Tanzania.

The Black Queens found their form in the quarter-finals, eliminating Algeria to reach the last four. However, they were unable to overcome hosts Morocco in the semi-final, falling short of a place in the final.

The team showed character in the third-place play-off, defeating South Africa in a penalty shootout to claim the bronze medal and cap off their most successful AFCON campaign in recent times.

They returned home to a heroine’s welcome on Monday and are expected to have dinner with the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and later meet President John Mahama.