'I’m relieved Daddy Lumba is at peace after years of pain' - Big Akwes

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has sparked widespread public reaction following a surprising statement about the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

During an interview with Mista Chanti on Obaatanpa Radio, Big Akwes confessed that he felt a sense of relief upon hearing the news of Daddy Lumba’s death. Although his remark initially appeared insensitive, the actor was quick to clarify that his sentiments stemmed from compassion rather than ill intent.

Big Akwes explained:

He has been in pain for a very long time. Even sitting in a wheelchair for almost three years, he was always in discomfort

Big Akwes

According to him, Daddy Lumba endured significant suffering in recent years due to chronic illness and multiple surgeries. The veteran musician, he noted, rarely made public appearances because of his fragile health.

He added:

He was always at home. Even when he tried to attend events, he would stay for only 30 minutes and leave due to the unbearable pain

Daddy Lumba

The actor further shared a particular incident that left him deeply saddened. He recalled that Daddy Lumba had agreed to perform at a funeral organised for the father of fellow musician Father Abraham. The bereaved family reportedly spent nearly GHC400,000 preparing for the event, anticipating the highlife icon’s presence. However, Daddy Lumba failed to attend.

Despite agreeing to come, he didn’t show. But after hearing about the state he was in, I understood. That’s why I say I’m happy he’s finally at peace. It’s not joy in his death, but peace that he no longer has to suffer

