US Army questions Kofi Adoma over gun incident linked to jailed officer Major Dartey

Distinguished Ghanaian broadcast journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has provided testimony to United States Army officials regarding a contentious incident involving incarcerated Major Kojo Owusu Dartey.

The journalist appeared before a military court-martial panel while continuing his recovery from severe ocular injuries sustained in a recent firearms incident.

During proceedings on his Kofi TV platform, Adoma disclosed his recent appearance before the military tribunal in connection with fresh allegations against Major Dartey.

The case centres on archived video footage that allegedly depicts the military officer drawing a weapon during a media interview conducted several years prior.

According to reporting by EDHUB dated June 13, 2025, military investigators presented Adoma with segments from the controversial interview, focusing specifically on the alleged firearm incident, an action that constitutes a significant violation of military protocol and conduct standards.

In his testimony, Adoma revealed that he had maintained communication with the detained officer, describing Major Dartey as maintaining positive morale and having undergone a religious conversion during his incarceration.

The journalist further disclosed that Major Dartey's spouse had voluntarily submitted the incriminating video evidence to military authorities and had separately filed assault charges against her husband.

The court-martial panel additionally informed Adoma that fellow content creator and associate Magraheb TV had been referenced within the investigative documentation.

Major Dartey received a 70-month federal prison sentence in February 2025 following his conviction on weapons trafficking charges related to illegal firearm smuggling operations to Ghana.

While Adoma's testimony and the panel's subsequent investigation ultimately cleared Major Dartey of charges specifically related to the public display of military weapons, the officer was convicted on multiple other serious offences.

These included conspiracy charges, unlicensed firearms dealing, and participation in a fraudulent marriage scheme involving military personnel at Fort Liberty and Ghanaian nationals.