Kennedy Agyapong officially declares bid to contest NPP presidential primaries

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has officially declared his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

Mr Agyapong announced his decision in a statement dated Tuesday, 28 July 2025. In the statement, he noted that he had received overwhelming support from many individuals, including sitting Members of Parliament. He disclosed that some supporters had even offered to cover the cost of his nomination forms.

The statement read:

This afternoon, I called into my television and radio stations: Net2 TV and Oman FM to officially announce that, now that nominations have been opened, I will be contesting for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 Presidential Primaries.

Ken Agyapong

He added:

What brings me the greatest joy is the overwhelming love and support pouring in from every corner of the country. It's not just from within our party, but across age groups and sectors, young people, professionals and even Members of Parliament. Many have reached out, offering to personally cover the cost of my nomination forms.

Mr Agyapong called on Ghanaians to support what he described as a “collective mission”:

This is not just my journey, it is our collective mission. Together, we will rise above partisanship, unite across regions, and build a Ghana where every citizen, young or old, rich or poor, has a fair shot at success. I am ready to listen to you and to lead with integrity and purpose. Let us move forward together.

This marks Mr Agyapong’s second attempt to lead the party, having placed second to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the NPP has officially opened nominations for presidential aspirants ahead of its primaries scheduled for 31 January 2026, in accordance with Article 13 of the party’s constitution.

The nomination window opens today, 29 July, and will close on Thursday, 28 August 2025.