9 steps to take if fraudsters steal your MoMo

Imagine waking up to see your hard-earned money wiped from your Mobile Money (MoMo) account without your consent.

Sadly, this nightmare is becoming a reality for many as cunning fraudsters exploit loopholes to steal funds through scams, phishing, and unauthorized withdrawals.

If you’ve fallen victim or want to protect yourself, act now

This guide reveals the urgent steps to take if fraudsters strike, how to lock down your account, and ways to recover your money before it’s too late.

Don’t let them win fight back with knowledge and swift action!

1. Immediately contact your mobile money provider

The first step is to report the fraud to your MoMo service provider (e.g., MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo, or any other provider).

Call their customer service hotline immediately most providers have dedicated fraud lines.

Provide details such as your registered phone number, the unauthorised transaction(s), and the time they occurred.

The provider may temporarily freeze your account to prevent further theft while they investigate.

2. Lodge a formal complaint with your mobile network operator

Visit the nearest customer service centre of your mobile network operator and file an official complaint.

Request a transaction history report to identify all fraudulent transactions.

Ensure you get a reference number or complaint slip for tracking purposes.

This documentation will be useful if you need to escalate the issue to regulatory authorities or law enforcement.

3. Change your momo pin and secure your account

If you still have access to your MoMo account, change your PIN immediately.

Avoid using easily guessable numbers (e.g., 1234 or your birth year).

If available, enable additional security features, such as biometric authentication or two-factor verification, to prevent further unauthorised access.

4. Report to the police or cybercrime unit

For significant financial losses, file a formal report with the police, preferably the cybercrime or fraud unit.

Provide all transaction details, your mobile money statements, and any communication with the fraudsters.

A police report strengthens your case when dealing with your mobile money provider or seeking legal recourse.

5. Notify your bank (If linked to momo)

If your MoMo account is linked to a bank account or card, inform your bank immediately to block any unauthorised withdrawals or transfers.

They may also assist in tracing transactions or reversing fraudulent transfers if caught early.

6. Monitor your account and follow up

Keep track of all communications with your mobile money provider and law enforcement.

Follow up regularly for updates on the investigation.

Some providers may refund stolen funds if they confirm fraud, but this depends on their policies and how quickly you reported the incident.

7. Beware of recovery scams

After reporting fraud, be cautious of calls or messages from individuals claiming to help recover your money this could be a secondary scam.

Only deal with official customer service channels of your mobile money provider.

8. Educate yourself to prevent future fraud

To avoid future incidents:

Never share your MoMo PIN, OTP, or personal details with anyone.

Be wary of phishing calls, SMS, or social media scams offering fake loans or rewards.

Verify agent numbers before transacting with mobile money vendors.

Regularly check your transaction history for suspicious activity.

9. Seek legal or regulatory assistance if necessary

If your provider is unresponsive or refuses to assist, escalate the matter to the relevant financial regulatory authority in your country (e.g., Bank of Ghana, Central Bank of Nigeria, or Communications Authority in Kenya).