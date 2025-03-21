Momo vendor attacked by armed robbers, stabbed multiple times [video]

A deeply concerning CCTV video, currently circulating on social media, has captured the harrowing moment two armed assailants launched a vicious attack on a Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor inside his shop in Akropong, located in the Akuapim North District.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday afternoon, leaving the community in shock and raising urgent concerns about the safety of small business operators.

The footage reveals that the perpetrators initially posed as regular customers intending to conduct a financial transaction.

After assessing that the vendor was alone and no other customers were present, they abruptly initiated a violent assault.

Armed with a knife, the robbers forcefully breached the vendor’s enclosed workspace.

In a particularly brutal and horrifying sequence, the assailants stabbed the vendor more than ten times in an apparent attempt to subdue him.

As the victim cried out for help, visibly bleeding and weakened from the attack, the robbers seized an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on a motorbike.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of MoMo vendors, who are frequently targeted due to the cash-intensive nature of their businesses.

Community members and stakeholders are calling on law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to combat such violent crimes and ensure the protection of citizens.

At this time, the condition of the victim remains unknown, though the graphic footage serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by small business operators in the region.