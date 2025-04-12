Rider feared dead after accident at Kasoa-Ofankor, motorbike lands on rooftop [video]

A motorcyclist is feared dead following a highly unusual accident along the Kasoa-Ofankor stretch, where the rider reportedly lost control of the bike under circumstances yet to be fully determined.

In a bizarre turn of events, the motorcycle became lodged on the rooftop of a nearby building, while the rider was violently thrown to the ground.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the victim was still breathing immediately after the incident, prompting swift intervention from bystanders and emergency responders.

The injured rider was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment. However, the severity of his injuries has raised grave concerns about his survival.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, including potential factors such as excessive speed, mechanical failure, or road conditions.

Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a 19-year-old male from Kasoa narrowly avoided a violent mob attack in Assin Fosu, Central Region, after being accused of engaging in homosexual activities.

Per reports from Adom News, the teenager had travelled from Kasoa Opeikuma to meet a 20-year-old man in Assin Fosu.

The suspect allegedly obtained the victim’s contact through a WhatsApp group, initiated communication, and proposed a sexual encounter at a local hotel.

Though the victim reportedly does not identify as gay, he agreed to the meeting and alerted a group of young men, who then mobilised to confront the suspect upon his arrival, intending to "teach him a lesson".

Upon reaching the agreed location, the 19-year-old was ambushed and subjected to severe physical assault.