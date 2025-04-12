James Agalga accuses Ntim Fordjour of fabricating aircraft drugs and cash scandal

Hon. James Agalga, Chairman of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, has publicly denounced claims made by Rev. John Ntim Fordjour regarding alleged aircraft involvement in narcotics and financial crimes, describing them as fabricated.

During an appearance on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on April 12, the ranking member criticised the NPP legislator for what he characterised as an irresponsible and deliberate attempt to undermine public trust in state institutions.

Agalga challenged the rationale behind Fordjour's decision to escalate the matter through media channels rather than utilising established security protocols.

If your ranking member was not being malicious, why was he ranting against the security agencies instead of assisting them to probe the matter?

The committee chair further contended that Fordjour's assertions lacked evidentiary support and were deliberately constructed to sow unwarranted public distrust.

He didn’t have his facts right, and he was being malicious. He sat down and concocted the story and threw it against the state

These remarks emerge against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny over security agency operations and growing apprehensions regarding the politicisation of national security discourse.

Agalga stressed the imperative for legislative representatives to exercise judicious restraint, cautioning against the weaponisation of unverified claims that risk eroding institutional credibility for partisan objectives.

The exchange underscores escalating tensions in parliamentary oversight of security matters, with implications for inter-agency cooperation and public confidence in governance structures.

Mahama jab Ntim Forjour

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has criticised the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, cautioning against politically driven accusations that could undermine the work of the country’s security services.

