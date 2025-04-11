G/A: Chinese national, 6 Ghanaians in court over alleged GH₵440,000 casino fraud

A Chinese businessman, Mu Shuai, along with six Ghanaian employees of Golden Dragon Casino in Osu, Accra, have been charged before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in an elaborate cheating scheme amounting to GH₵440,000.

The Ghanaian co-accused – Rudolph Ayin, Loveland Odamtten Okpoti, Joseph Addo Narh, Ibrahim Tijani, Kelvin Baidoo, and Elijah Larbi – were all employed at the establishment at the time of the alleged offences, as per the Ghana News Agency.

According to ASP Baafi's testimony, the scheme came to light after casino surveillance detected irregularities in Shuai's gaming patterns.

The defendant, who registered at the casino in 2024, had been recording abnormally high win rates during his gameplay.

MUST READ: 5 reasons your ECG prepaid meter drains fast in Ghana

A critical incident occurred on February 16, 2025, when surveillance personnel observed suspicious card interactions between Shuai and dealer Joseph Addo Narh that violated standard casino protocols. Subsequent system reviews traced similar irregularities back to September 2024.

Forensic analysis revealed that through coordinated card signalling with casino staff, Shuai had allegedly secured illegitimate winnings totalling GH₵440,000.

The prosecution maintains that CCTV evidence clearly demonstrates collusion between the parties.

While all defendants have pleaded not guilty, investigators note they admitted to receiving monetary rewards from Shuai following his gaming victories.

Each of the accused was granted bail in the sum of GH₵400,000 with two

Notably, Shuai voluntarily reimbursed the full amount through an associate during the investigation.

The case stems from a formal complaint filed by casino management after completing their internal investigation.