UE/R: Police arrest suspected MoMo vendor killer

The Savannah Regional Police Command has apprehended a suspect believed to be involved in the robbery and alleged murder of a mobile money vendor, Benjamin Apuri, along with another victim, in Pwalugu, Upper East Region.

The suspect, identified as Nuhu Mumuni, was captured in Mankarigu, a community within the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, following an intelligence-driven police operation.

During a press briefing in Damongo, Savannah Regional Police Commander COP Samuel Winful confirmed Mumuni’s arrest, stating that the suspect had been on the Upper East Region’s wanted list.

He was taken into custody on April 8, 2025, at his hideout in Mankarigu.

The robbery occurred on March 3, 2025, when assailants shot and killed Benjamin Apuri, a mobile money agent in Pwalugu, and made off with an undisclosed sum of money.

The Savannah Regional Police Command has indicated its preparedness to transfer the suspect to the Upper East Region to stand trial.

COP Winful also issued a caution to mobile money vendors, advising them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement promptly.