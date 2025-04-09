How to avoid potbelly: 7 common favourite foods you must avoid

That annoying belly bulge that won’t budge no matter what you try?

Before you blame age or genetics, take a closer look at your plate!

Many of Ghana’s most-loved meals and snacks though deliciousare secretly packing on inches around your waist.

The truth is, that potbelly isn’t just about looks it’s a health hazard linked to diabetes, heart disease, and even liver problems.

But here’s the good news: by simply swapping out a few everyday foods, you can flatten your stomach and feel more energetic than ever!

Ready to crack the code?

Here are the 7 biggest Ghanaian diet saboteurs and exactly what to eat instead to get that trim, healthy waistline you deserve.

1. Sugary drinks

Sugary beverages like Sobolo, Alvaro, Coca-Cola, and Fanta are major culprits behind belly fat.

These drinks contain high amounts of fructose, a type of sugar that is directly stored as fat around the abdomen.

Even seemingly healthy packaged fruit juices often contain added sugars that contribute to weight gain.

2. White bread, pastries, and baked goods

White bread, butter bread, meat pies, and rock buns are made from refined flour, which causes rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. This leads to increased fat storage, particularly around the belly.

3. Fried and fast foods

Deep-fried foods like kelewele, fried yam with shito, and oily waakye are high in unhealthy fats and calories.

These foods are difficult to digest and are more likely to be stored as belly fat, especially when consumed in large portions or late at night.

4. Alcohol (Beer, sweet cocktails, and Guinness)

Regular alcohol consumption, especially beer and sugary cocktails, slows down metabolism and increases fat storage around the midsection.

Alcohol also stimulates appetite, leading to overeating.

5. Sweets, chocolates, and sugary snacks

FanIce, toffees, and chocolate bars provide empty calories that quickly convert into fat.

These sugary snacks do not keep you full and often lead to overeating.

6. Full-fat dairy

Full-cream milk, sweet yogurts, and processed cheese are high in saturated fats, which contribute to weight gain and increased belly fat.

7. Packaged and instant foods (indomie, sausages, corned beef)

Processed foods like instant noodles, sausages, and canned corned beef contain high levels of salt, preservatives, and unhealthy fats.