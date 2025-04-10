GPL: We will finish Hearts in 25 minutes - Annor Walker warns ahead of clash

Vision FC Technical Director Annor Walker has made a bold declaration ahead of his side’s Ghana Premier League encounter against Hearts of Oak, promising an emphatic performance from the league debutants.

The match, scheduled for Matchday 27 at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, is expected to be a fiercely contested affair, with Walker expressing unwavering confidence in his team’s ability to dominate early.

In a pre-match interview, the experienced coach issued a clear message to supporters, urging them to arrive early to avoid missing what he anticipates will be a commanding display.

MUST READ: Nigerian Youth League in disgrace as Kano Pillars official violently attacks referee

The message to the fans is that they should come early. If you don’t come early, you won’t witness the beautiful goals we will score to beat Hearts of Oak

He further stated that after edging the Phobiand out in 25 minutes, they will now deploy the strategic African style of play "tiki-taka".

We will finish the game in the first 25 minutes before we control the game with our ‘tiki-taka’ style of play.

With both teams aiming to improve their league positions, the fixture has generated significant anticipation among fans.

READ ALSO: GPL: Benjamin Asare shines in return as Hearts of Oak defeat Medeama to enter top 4

Vision FC, determined to make a strong statement, will look to translate Walker’s confidence into a decisive performance on the pitch.

The stage is set for an intriguing tactical battle as the Phobians brace for a challenging contest.

What both teams will be seeking

Vision FC are 15th in the Ghana Premier League table with 28 points and will be seeking to grab the necessary points there at home.